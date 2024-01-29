Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $4.72 Million Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $4,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WSM. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 229.8% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 820.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on WSM. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.75.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Down 0.8 %

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $208.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.61. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.44 and a 1-year high of $212.52.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 59.65%. Research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 24.98%.

Insider Transactions at Williams-Sonoma

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 1,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $271,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,554,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 1,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $271,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,554,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marta Benson sold 5,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.86, for a total transaction of $961,193.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,739,815.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,319 shares of company stock valued at $8,438,892 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

(Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.