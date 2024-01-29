Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $4.83 Million Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 36,905 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in State Street were worth $4,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in State Street by 0.8% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 20,131 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in State Street by 8.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 39,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in State Street by 39.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 456,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,552,000 after buying an additional 128,948 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in State Street by 42.0% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,744 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in State Street by 55.4% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 283,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,964,000 after buying an additional 101,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STT stock opened at $75.11 on Monday. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $62.78 and a 52-week high of $94.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.84. The company has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.54.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. State Street had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. State Street’s payout ratio is 50.27%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.17.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

