Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Increases Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,447 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,837 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $4,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHKP. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 40.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 12.1% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth $3,511,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Check Point Software Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $159.58 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.63. The company has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.64. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $117.18 and a 52 week high of $160.21.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CHKP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.95.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Check Point Software Technologies
Check Point Software Technologies Profile
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Check Point Software Technologies
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Pfizer’s earnings growth trade at a deep discount, suddenly a buy
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Hess stock to see 96% growth in EPS
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Could Rumble’s video platform reach its tipping point in 2024?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.