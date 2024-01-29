Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Increases Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,447 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,837 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $4,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHKP. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 40.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 12.1% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth $3,511,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $159.58 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.63. The company has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.64. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $117.18 and a 52 week high of $160.21.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 36.03%. The business had revenue of $596.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

CHKP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.95.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

