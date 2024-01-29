Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 25,010 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,010 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $5,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth $495,973,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $340,672,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 489.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,307,000 after buying an additional 1,660,180 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,927,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,042,000 after buying an additional 1,293,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,452,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DFS shares. Bank of America raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. HSBC downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.94.

DFS stock opened at $106.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.24 and its 200 day moving average is $96.60. The stock has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.44. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $79.04 and a 1-year high of $122.50.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.96). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 11.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 24.89%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

