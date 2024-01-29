Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Makes New $288,000 Investment in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 7,107 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the third quarter worth $1,202,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the third quarter worth $4,052,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the third quarter worth $8,011,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 55.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 7,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the third quarter worth $362,000. 44.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

MakeMyTrip Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of MMYT opened at $49.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 107.67 and a beta of 1.20. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 12 month low of $22.50 and a 12 month high of $50.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. MakeMyTrip had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $168.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.35 million. On average, analysts anticipate that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

(Free Report)

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.