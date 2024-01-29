Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 59.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,229 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 34.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after buying an additional 8,194 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 6.8% in the third quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 15.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter.

FND has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Floor & Decor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Floor & Decor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.67.

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 19,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $2,248,093.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,185,204. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FND stock opened at $108.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.30 and a twelve month high of $116.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.99. The stock has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.17, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.90.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Research analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

