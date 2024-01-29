Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Short Interest Update

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the December 31st total of 1,790,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 806,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSEM opened at $28.96 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.80. Tower Semiconductor has a one year low of $21.43 and a one year high of $45.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 6.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.91.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $358.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $359.17 million. On average, analysts predict that Tower Semiconductor will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSEM. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSEM. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 336.4% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $56,000. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

