uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) Short Interest Update

uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the December 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UCL. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of uCloudlink Group during the fourth quarter valued at $594,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of uCloudlink Group by 146,651.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 90,924 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of uCloudlink Group by 120.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 48,319 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of uCloudlink Group during the second quarter valued at $45,000. 3.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
uCloudlink Group Stock Performance
UCL stock opened at $1.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 4.58. uCloudlink Group has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $6.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.20.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, TheStreet cut uCloudlink Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on uCloudlink Group
About uCloudlink Group
uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. The company provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators, mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than uCloudlink Group
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Industrial’s building a base for upward momentum
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Pfizer’s earnings growth trade at a deep discount, suddenly a buy
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Hess stock to see 96% growth in EPS
Receive News & Ratings for uCloudlink Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uCloudlink Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.