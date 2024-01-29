uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) Short Interest Update

uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the December 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UCL. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of uCloudlink Group during the fourth quarter valued at $594,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of uCloudlink Group by 146,651.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 90,924 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of uCloudlink Group by 120.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 48,319 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of uCloudlink Group during the second quarter valued at $45,000. 3.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get uCloudlink Group alerts:

uCloudlink Group Stock Performance

UCL stock opened at $1.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 4.58. uCloudlink Group has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $6.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

uCloudlink Group ( NASDAQ:UCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $23.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.83 million. uCloudlink Group had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 4.30%. On average, research analysts predict that uCloudlink Group will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet cut uCloudlink Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on uCloudlink Group

About uCloudlink Group

(Get Free Report)

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. The company provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators, mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for uCloudlink Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uCloudlink Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.