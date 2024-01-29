Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY) Short Interest Update

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,700 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the December 31st total of 86,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 168,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Unicycive Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UNCY opened at $0.87 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.71 and its 200-day moving average is $0.79. Unicycive Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.44 and a 1 year high of $2.87.

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). Equities analysts anticipate that Unicycive Therapeutics will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNCY. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Unicycive Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Unicycive Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Unicycive Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Unicycive Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Unicycive Therapeutics by 267.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 69,789 shares in the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNCY. Benchmark reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.88.

Unicycive Therapeutics Company Profile

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis; and UNI 494, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treatment of acute kidney injury.

