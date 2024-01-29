Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Lowered to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $233.00 price objective on the railroad operator’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $250.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential downside of 0.54% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.00.

NYSE NSC opened at $234.26 on Monday. Norfolk Southern has a 12 month low of $183.09 and a 12 month high of $255.90. The company has a market capitalization of $52.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $228.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.07.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will post 12.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,580 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,235,490 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $280,160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at about $48,259,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 8.0% during the second quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth about $420,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

