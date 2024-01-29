SingularityNET Trading 3% Higher This Week (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. SingularityNET has a market cap of $271.57 million and approximately $22.64 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000642 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005036 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00017293 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00015970 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,330.36 or 1.00006286 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001090 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00011359 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.31 or 0.00199183 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000058 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,374,050,374 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,374,050,373.74311 with 1,252,742,236.0224142 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.26921584 USD and is down -0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 182 active market(s) with $22,427,550.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

