US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTRE) Short Interest Up 16.4% in January

US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the December 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF Price Performance

UTRE opened at $49.35 on Monday. US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF has a 12 month low of $48.22 and a 12 month high of $50.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.91.

US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $0.1815 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

About US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF

The US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF (UTRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Current 3-Year US Treasury index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 3-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 3-year tenor on the yield curve.

