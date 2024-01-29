HM Payson & Co. Purchases Shares of 1,800 Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,800 shares of the technology ETF’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AIQ. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 206.6% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,113,079 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $31,122,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 429.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 346,808 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $9,697,000 after purchasing an additional 281,283 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,734,000. Curtis Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,775,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,398,000. Institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AIQ opened at $31.84 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.76. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $21.60 and a 12-month high of $32.22. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.29 and a beta of 1.13.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Cuts Dividend

About Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.41%.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

