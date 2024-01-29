HM Payson & Co. Acquires 2,080 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 693.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Manulife Financial by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 860,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,271,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Manulife Financial by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,507,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,922,000 after buying an additional 446,233 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in Manulife Financial by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 93,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 6,245 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Manulife Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Manulife Financial by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 196,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,713,000 after buying an additional 20,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MFC. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st.

NYSE:MFC opened at $21.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.09. Manulife Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $17.07 and a twelve month high of $22.33.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.07 billion. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 10.79%. On average, analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.263 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.50%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

