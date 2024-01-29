HM Payson & Co. Sells 6,130 Shares of ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC)

HM Payson & Co. lowered its position in ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC – Free Report) by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,130 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in ImmuCell were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICCC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ImmuCell by 22.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 204,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 37,081 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in ImmuCell by 7.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ImmuCell by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ImmuCell by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 100,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ImmuCell by 20.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 7,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

ImmuCell Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ICCC opened at $5.38 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.80 and its 200 day moving average is $4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37. ImmuCell Co. has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $7.65.

About ImmuCell

ImmuCell ( NASDAQ:ICCC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.40 million for the quarter. ImmuCell had a negative return on equity of 22.63% and a negative net margin of 38.70%.

ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. It offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for newborn dairy and beef calves; and Tri-Shield First Defense, a passive antibody product for the treatment of E.

