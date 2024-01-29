HM Payson & Co. Decreases Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

HM Payson & Co. cut its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 703.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $82,535.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,547,205.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $82,535.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,547,205.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $116,860.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,738,022.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,856 shares of company stock worth $1,712,319. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on USB shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.25.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 0.4 %

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $42.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $66.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.51. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $49.92.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 14.89%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.76%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

