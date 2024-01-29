Smithfield Trust Co Raises Stock Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,116 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in GSK were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Callahan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GSK during the third quarter worth approximately $1,119,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in GSK by 16.7% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 33,694 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,833 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its holdings in GSK by 28.5% during the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,845,585 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,777,000 after acquiring an additional 409,479 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in GSK by 3.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,475,130 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,574,000 after acquiring an additional 53,406 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in GSK by 9.8% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,496,692 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,342,000 after acquiring an additional 133,323 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Stock Up 0.6 %

GSK stock opened at $39.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.63. GSK plc has a fifty-two week low of $33.20 and a fifty-two week high of $40.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.26.

GSK Cuts Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 52.88% and a net margin of 20.47%. Analysts predict that GSK plc will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.3398 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GSK. Jefferies Financial Group raised GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on GSK in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,565.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GSK

GSK Company Profile

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.