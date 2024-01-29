HM Payson & Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 46.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,486 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 9,927 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 5,578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Freedom Day Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 13,124 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YUM opened at $129.09 on Monday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $115.53 and a one year high of $143.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.77 and its 200-day moving average is $128.12. The company has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.07.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 46.01%.

In related news, CEO Mark James King sold 9,600 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total value of $1,215,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,386. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,792 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.17, for a total transaction of $493,604.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,461,995.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark James King sold 9,600 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total value of $1,215,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,386. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,875 shares of company stock worth $2,671,222 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on YUM shares. Oppenheimer upgraded Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.65.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

