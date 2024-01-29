NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.150-2.200 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $840.0 million-$840.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $842.9 million.

Shares of NTCT stock opened at $22.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. NetScout Systems has a 12-month low of $19.74 and a 12-month high of $36.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.71.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $196.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.99 million. NetScout Systems had a negative net margin of 14.21% and a positive return on equity of 4.57%. As a group, analysts expect that NetScout Systems will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of NetScout Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th.

In other NetScout Systems news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $60,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,306,264.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $105,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,007.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $60,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,306,264.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 157.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 158.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in NetScout Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its holdings in NetScout Systems by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

