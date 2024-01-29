United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $402.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.98 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 8.05%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS.

United Bankshares Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ UBSI opened at $36.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. United Bankshares has a 52 week low of $25.35 and a 52 week high of $42.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.05.

United Bankshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from United Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.61%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBSI. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 2.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 41.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 10.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 49,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 4,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,874,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,348,000 after buying an additional 495,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

UBSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of United Bankshares from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Bankshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

