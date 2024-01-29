United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $402.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.98 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 8.05%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS.
United Bankshares Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ UBSI opened at $36.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. United Bankshares has a 52 week low of $25.35 and a 52 week high of $42.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.05.
United Bankshares Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from United Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.61%.
Institutional Trading of United Bankshares
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
UBSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of United Bankshares from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Bankshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.
Read Our Latest Research Report on UBSI
United Bankshares Company Profile
United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than United Bankshares
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Industrial’s building a base for upward momentum
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- Pfizer’s earnings growth trade at a deep discount, suddenly a buy
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Hess stock to see 96% growth in EPS
Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.