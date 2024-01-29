NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.630-4.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.230-3.430 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on NEE. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NEE

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE NEE opened at $58.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.22. NextEra Energy has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $79.78. The stock has a market cap of $119.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.52.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at $686,655.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth about $32,000. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 124.1% during the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 59.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.