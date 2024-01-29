NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.450-3.700 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.230-3.430 EPS.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $58.48 on Monday. NextEra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $79.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.22. The company has a market capitalization of $119.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.52.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of NextEra Energy from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $73.00.

In related news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi acquired 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,530,055,000 after purchasing an additional 30,218,452 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 34.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,904 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $128,490,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 7,381.5% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,515,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,715 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

