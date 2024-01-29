Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) Short Interest Update

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 442,000 shares, a growth of 57.8% from the December 31st total of 280,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,420.0 days.

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

OTCMKTS MHSDF opened at $2.33 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.32. Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $3.10.

About Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V.

Megacable Holdings SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Cable, Internet, Telephony, Business, and Others. The Cable segment offers subscription for basic, premier, lifeline, mini-basic video, advertising sales, and other services.

