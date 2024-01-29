Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) Short Interest Update

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 442,000 shares, a growth of 57.8% from the December 31st total of 280,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,420.0 days.
Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance
OTCMKTS MHSDF opened at $2.33 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.32. Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $3.10.
About Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V.
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners
- Pfizer’s earnings growth trade at a deep discount, suddenly a buy
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Hess stock to see 96% growth in EPS
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Could Rumble’s video platform reach its tipping point in 2024?
Receive News & Ratings for Megacable Holdings S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Megacable Holdings S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.