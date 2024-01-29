EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) Short Interest Update

EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 56.3% from the December 31st total of 1,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EDRY. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in EuroDry by 340.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 4,867 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of EuroDry by 43.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of EuroDry during the fourth quarter valued at $189,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EuroDry during the fourth quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EuroDry during the second quarter valued at $155,000. 1.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of EuroDry in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

EuroDry Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ EDRY opened at $20.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 0.64. EuroDry has a 52 week low of $13.42 and a 52 week high of $21.73.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $10.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 million. EuroDry had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 1.58%. On average, analysts predict that EuroDry will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About EuroDry

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates a fleet of drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. EuroDry Ltd. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Marousi, Greece.

