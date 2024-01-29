Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.63.

Several research firms have recently commented on PNW. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Up 2.0 %

PNW stock opened at $71.37 on Monday. Pinnacle West Capital has a one year low of $67.35 and a one year high of $86.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.69 and a 200-day moving average of $75.39.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.17. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert Edgar Smith sold 1,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total value of $122,279.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,069.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 67.4% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 0.3% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 49,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 16.6% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 5.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.