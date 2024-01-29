Brokerages Set STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) PT at $50.78

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.78.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 164,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.16 per share, with a total value of $5,622,975.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,778,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,046,438.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 924,910 shares of company stock valued at $30,053,238. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in STAAR Surgical by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,052 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in STAAR Surgical by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,969 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in STAAR Surgical by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 16,369 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STAA opened at $29.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.82 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.65 and a 200 day moving average of $39.22. STAAR Surgical has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $81.81.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $80.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

