Analysts Set AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Target Price at $5.49

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.49.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered AXT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 4th.

AXT Stock Performance

AXT stock opened at $2.58 on Monday. AXT has a 52 week low of $1.89 and a 52 week high of $6.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.39 and a 200-day moving average of $2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.60 million, a P/E ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 2.00.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). AXT had a negative return on equity of 5.53% and a negative net margin of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $17.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.04 million. On average, research analysts forecast that AXT will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AXT

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in AXT in the second quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AXT in the second quarter valued at $105,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in AXT in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of AXT during the second quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in AXT in the second quarter valued at about $228,000. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AXT

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

