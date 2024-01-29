Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NASDAQ:HERD) Short Interest Update

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NASDAQ:HERD – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, an increase of 58.5% from the December 31st total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF by 13.5% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period.

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF Price Performance

Shares of HERD stock opened at $36.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.16 and a 200-day moving average of $35.27. The company has a market cap of $86.36 million, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.00. Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF has a one year low of $31.34 and a one year high of $38.05.

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF Cuts Dividend

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.212 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%.

The Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (HERD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds index. The fund tracks an index of five equally-weighted funds focused on companies in developed markets with high free cash flow yields. HERD was launched on May 3, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

