Halberd Co. (OTCMKTS:HALB) Short Interest Update

Halberd Co. (OTCMKTS:HALB – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 206,900 shares, an increase of 61.0% from the December 31st total of 128,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,831,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Halberd Stock Up 1.2 %
OTCMKTS HALB opened at $0.01 on Monday. Halberd has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01.
About Halberd
