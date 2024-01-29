Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.25.

Several analysts recently commented on PEAK shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank raised Healthpeak Properties from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Bank of America downgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Shares of PEAK stock opened at $19.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 44.14, a P/E/G ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.06. Healthpeak Properties has a fifty-two week low of $15.24 and a fifty-two week high of $28.43.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $556.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.57 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEAK. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 38.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 12,021 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 72,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 11.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,236,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,447,000 after purchasing an additional 760,816 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

