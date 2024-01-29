Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.83.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LOGI shares. Barclays raised their price target on Logitech International from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wedbush raised their price target on Logitech International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Logitech International from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Logitech International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LOGI

Logitech International Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ LOGI opened at $85.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.18. Logitech International has a fifty-two week low of $50.26 and a fifty-two week high of $96.66.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Logitech International by 123.1% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 25,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 14,016 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Logitech International by 249.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Logitech International during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,688,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Logitech International by 13.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,082,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,278,000 after acquiring an additional 132,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam raised its position in Logitech International by 1.3% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 19,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 38.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Logitech International

(Get Free Report

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.