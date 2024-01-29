Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.18.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BKR. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Baker Hughes stock opened at $30.48 on Monday. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $26.12 and a 1-year high of $37.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.43.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 10.69%. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $344,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at $2,050,878.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,764,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,995,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521,762 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,473,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,274,000 after purchasing an additional 365,013 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 2.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,639,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,792 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 3.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,218,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,540,000 after acquiring an additional 827,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 16.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,078,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316,638 shares in the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

