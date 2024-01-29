Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target Raised to $320.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $310.00 to $320.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $274.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Northcoast Research lowered Sherwin-Williams from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $309.56.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SHW

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

NYSE:SHW opened at $301.85 on Friday. Sherwin-Williams has a one year low of $205.43 and a one year high of $314.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $77.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $296.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.76.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 75.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams will post 11.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $1,944,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,271,752.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sherwin-Williams

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 44,853.3% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 6,728 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Get Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.