Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.75.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th.

Mueller Water Products Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Mueller Water Products stock opened at $13.83 on Monday. Mueller Water Products has a 1-year low of $12.09 and a 1-year high of $16.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $301.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Mueller Water Products’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Mueller Water Products will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mueller Water Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is 47.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 5,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $83,155.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 128,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,525.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 6,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $83,225.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 94,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,609.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 5,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $83,155.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 128,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,525.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MWA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Mueller Water Products by 580.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 12,719 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 65.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 11,270 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 38.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 75,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 21,068 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,116,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 56.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 27,589 shares in the last quarter.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

