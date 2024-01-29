Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Fluent in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Fluent
Fluent Stock Up 5.0 %
Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Fluent had a negative return on equity of 10.18% and a negative net margin of 42.50%. The company had revenue of $66.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.18 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fluent will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fluent
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLNT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fluent by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,738,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 228,922 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fluent by 288.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,484,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 1,102,743 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fluent by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 753,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 13,456 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fluent by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 85,612 shares during the period. Finally, EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of Fluent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 23.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Fluent
Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Fluent
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for Fluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.