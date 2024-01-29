U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the energy company’s stock.

U.S. Energy Stock Performance

USEG opened at $1.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.65. U.S. Energy has a 52-week low of $0.83 and a 52-week high of $2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.08 and its 200-day moving average is $1.29.

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The energy company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.74 million during the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative net margin of 40.61% and a negative return on equity of 19.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

U.S. Energy Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of U.S. Energy by 2,578.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,623 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 8,301 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Energy during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and Gulf Coast regions.

