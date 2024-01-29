U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the energy company’s stock.
U.S. Energy Stock Performance
USEG opened at $1.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.65. U.S. Energy has a 52-week low of $0.83 and a 52-week high of $2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.08 and its 200-day moving average is $1.29.
U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The energy company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.74 million during the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative net margin of 40.61% and a negative return on equity of 19.41%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
U.S. Energy Company Profile
U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and Gulf Coast regions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than U.S. Energy
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.