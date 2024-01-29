Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) vs. Adamas One (NASDAQ:JEWL) Head to Head Review

Adamas One (NASDAQ:JEWL – Get Free Report) and Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Adamas One and Charles & Colvard, Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Adamas One alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adamas One N/A -820.62% -153.63% Charles & Colvard, Ltd. -77.13% -46.30% -38.81%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Adamas One shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.4% of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.9% of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adamas One 0 0 0 0 N/A Charles & Colvard, Ltd. 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Adamas One and Charles & Colvard, Ltd., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Adamas One and Charles & Colvard, Ltd.’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adamas One $730,000.00 22.78 -$8.98 million N/A N/A Charles & Colvard, Ltd. $29.95 million 0.44 -$19.58 million ($0.69) -0.63

Adamas One has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Charles & Colvard, Ltd..

Summary

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. beats Adamas One on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adamas One

(Get Free Report)

Adamas One Corp., a diamond company, produces single crystal diamonds and diamond materials for diamond jewelry industry and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

(Get Free Report)

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name. The company also markets and distributes lab grown diamonds and finished jewelry with lab grown diamonds under the Caydia brand. It sells its products at wholesale prices to distributors, manufacturers, retailers, and designers; and to end-consumers at retail prices through charlesandcolvard.com and moissaniteoutlet.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, and other e-commerce outlets, as well as through Charles & Colvard Signature Showroom and charlesandcolvarddirect.com for wholesale and retail customers. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Adamas One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamas One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.