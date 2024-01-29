Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.60.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Cadre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut Cadre from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd.

In other Cadre news, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 7,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $241,083.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,969,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,201,320.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Cadre news, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 7,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $241,083.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,969,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,201,320.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Blaine Browers sold 7,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $242,190.52. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 77,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,528,506.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 51,180 shares of company stock valued at $1,659,202 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Cadre by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Cadre during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Cadre by 49,625.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Cadre by 75.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadre during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CDRE opened at $33.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 36.05 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.42. Cadre has a 52 week low of $16.58 and a 52 week high of $34.71.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $125.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.68 million. Cadre had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 21.17%. Cadre’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cadre will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.0875 dividend. This is an increase from Cadre’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio is 34.04%.

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

