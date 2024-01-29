TD Cowen Trims Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Target Price to $35.00

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) had its price target lowered by TD Cowen from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MBLY. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mobileye Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Sunday, November 5th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $45.10.

Get Mobileye Global alerts:

View Our Latest Report on MBLY

Mobileye Global Price Performance

NASDAQ MBLY opened at $28.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.81. The company has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -709.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 79.81 and a beta of -0.31. Mobileye Global has a 12 month low of $27.29 and a 12 month high of $48.11.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.53 million. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 2.92%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mobileye Global will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Claire C. Mccaskill purchased 27,819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,093.05. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,093.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mobileye Global

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Mobileye Global by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its stake in Mobileye Global by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in Mobileye Global by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its stake in Mobileye Global by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Mobileye Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

About Mobileye Global

(Get Free Report)

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mobileye Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileye Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.