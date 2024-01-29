Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) Receives $23.57 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.57.

CRBU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ CRBU opened at $5.46 on Monday. Caribou Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.44 and a fifty-two week high of $8.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 2.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.52.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.26. Caribou Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 30.33% and a negative net margin of 273.19%. The company had revenue of $23.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Caribou Biosciences will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRBU. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 8.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 2,754.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 515,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 497,692 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Caribou Biosciences by 108.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 141,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 73,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Caribou Biosciences by 311.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 23,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

