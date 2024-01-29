Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) Receives $2.68 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.68.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Oatly Group from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Get Oatly Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Oatly Group

Institutional Trading of Oatly Group

Oatly Group Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Oatly Group by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 7,103 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Oatly Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 117,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 7,823 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Oatly Group by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8,059 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Oatly Group by 48.1% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 26,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 8,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Oatly Group by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 50,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 8,883 shares during the last quarter. 21.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oatly Group stock opened at $1.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Oatly Group has a twelve month low of $0.44 and a twelve month high of $2.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.10. The company has a market cap of $676.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.31.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 35.66% and a negative net margin of 31.43%. The firm had revenue of $187.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.48 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oatly Group will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Oatly Group

(Get Free Report

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.