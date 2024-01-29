Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) Receives $2.68 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.68.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Oatly Group from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th.
View Our Latest Research Report on Oatly Group
Institutional Trading of Oatly Group
Oatly Group Stock Performance
Oatly Group stock opened at $1.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Oatly Group has a twelve month low of $0.44 and a twelve month high of $2.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.10. The company has a market cap of $676.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.31.
Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 35.66% and a negative net margin of 31.43%. The firm had revenue of $187.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.48 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oatly Group will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Oatly Group
Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Oatly Group
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- Why Consider Investing in Nanotechnology Stocks
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- Mega Cap Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.