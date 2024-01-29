Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 617 ($7.84).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Phoenix Group from GBX 630 ($8.01) to GBX 540 ($6.86) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 400 ($5.08) to GBX 415 ($5.27) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th.

Get Phoenix Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on PHNX

Phoenix Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Phoenix Group Company Profile

Phoenix Group stock opened at GBX 515.67 ($6.55) on Monday. Phoenix Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 436.40 ($5.55) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 647 ($8.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.46, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of £5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -636.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 505.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 504.51.

(Get Free Report

Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It provides a range of pensions and savings products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.