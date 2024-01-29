Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Receives $61.76 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.76.
FUTU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Futu from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Futu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group upgraded Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Futu from $64.80 to $71.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th.
NASDAQ:FUTU opened at $48.98 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.89. Futu has a 12 month low of $35.91 and a 12 month high of $67.49.
Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter. Futu had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 43.99%. The company had revenue of $338.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.72 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Futu will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.
Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.
