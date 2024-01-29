Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Receives $61.76 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.76.

FUTU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Futu from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Futu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group upgraded Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Futu from $64.80 to $71.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th.

Get Futu alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FUTU

Institutional Trading of Futu

Futu Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in Futu by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 94,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Futu by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 205,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,876,000 after purchasing an additional 32,420 shares in the last quarter. NEW THINKING HONG KONG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO. Ltd lifted its stake in Futu by 266.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEW THINKING HONG KONG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO. Ltd now owns 224,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,971,000 after purchasing an additional 163,180 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Futu by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Futu in the third quarter worth $213,000. 20.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FUTU opened at $48.98 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.89. Futu has a 12 month low of $35.91 and a 12 month high of $67.49.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter. Futu had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 43.99%. The company had revenue of $338.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.72 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Futu will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Futu

(Get Free Report

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.