Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$31.56.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FIL. National Bankshares set a C$35.00 price objective on Filo Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Filo Mining from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. CIBC upped their target price on Filo Mining from C$36.00 to C$38.50 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Filo Mining from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Filo Mining from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd.

FIL opened at C$8.97 on Monday. Filo Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$1.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$8.97 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a PE ratio of -46.72.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.18) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.18). Equities research analysts forecast that Filo Mining will post -3.2399998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

