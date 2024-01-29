United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.83.
UNFI has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th.
NYSE UNFI opened at $14.90 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.94. The stock has a market cap of $885.21 million, a P/E ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 0.67. United Natural Foods has a 12-month low of $12.88 and a 12-month high of $43.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.
United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.28. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that United Natural Foods will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.
United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.
