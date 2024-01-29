United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.83.

UNFI has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on United Natural Foods

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 976.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 579.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 128.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UNFI opened at $14.90 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.94. The stock has a market cap of $885.21 million, a P/E ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 0.67. United Natural Foods has a 12-month low of $12.88 and a 12-month high of $43.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.28. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that United Natural Foods will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.