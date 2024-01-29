APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.28.

APA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of APA from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of APA from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of APA from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of APA from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd raised its position in APA by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of APA in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of APA by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of APA by 228.6% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in shares of APA by 2,535.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:APA opened at $32.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 3.31. APA has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $46.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.70.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.25. APA had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 92.51%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. APA’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that APA will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. APA’s payout ratio is presently 20.49%.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

