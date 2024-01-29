Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) PT Lowered to $224.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $255.00 to $224.00 in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TSLA. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and issued a $293.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 29th. Roth Mkm restated a neutral rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a sell rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Tesla from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $224.00.

Tesla Stock Up 0.3 %

Tesla stock opened at $183.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $235.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.45. The firm has a market cap of $582.54 billion, a PE ratio of 42.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.31. Tesla has a twelve month low of $152.37 and a twelve month high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,935,038.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,935,038.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $42,270.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,638,596.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,222 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,583 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tesla

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,940,011 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $56,534,710,000 after buying an additional 3,453,078 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Tesla by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,115,390 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,254,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431,570 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,656,526 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $13,484,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,559 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Tesla by 7.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,160,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,546,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,040,734 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,266,572,000 after purchasing an additional 269,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

