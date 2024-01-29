Raymond James Raises T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Price Target to $185.00

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TMUS. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $183.94.

Shares of TMUS opened at $162.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. T-Mobile US has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $165.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $157.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.26. The firm has a market cap of $187.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.52.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that T-Mobile US will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.52%.

In related news, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $2,880,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,289,422.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total transaction of $73,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,190. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $2,880,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,289,422.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,941,862 shares of company stock valued at $314,052,926 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 232.1% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its position in T-Mobile US by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

