Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Receives Neutral Rating from Susquehanna

Susquehanna reissued their neutral rating on shares of Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $34.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $43.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Range Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Sunday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Range Resources from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Range Resources from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Range Resources has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Range Resources Trading Up 0.4 %

Range Resources Announces Dividend

Shares of RRC stock opened at $29.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.79 and a 200-day moving average of $31.94. Range Resources has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $37.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.73%.

In other Range Resources news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $933,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,204,779.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 1,097.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,203 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 36,845 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 11.6% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,350 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,845,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 267.9% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 949.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 293,017 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,615,000 after purchasing an additional 265,099 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

