Benchmark Boosts Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target to $62.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Benchmark from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the chip maker’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho raised Intel from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.19.

Intel Stock Down 11.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $43.65 on Friday. Intel has a 52-week low of $24.73 and a 52-week high of $51.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.21%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intel

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 3,662 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,644 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 5,974 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

